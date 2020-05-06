Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stock Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Cyberark Software comprises about 1.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.15% of Cyberark Software worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,694,000 after buying an additional 907,364 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 808,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 707,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.99. 443,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,139. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.96.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, First Analysis lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.