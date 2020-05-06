Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,060,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.14. 5,937,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

