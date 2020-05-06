Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $968.00 price target (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.35.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,111 shares of company stock valued at $76,622,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.02 on Tuesday, reaching $768.21. 16,952,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,385,148. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.85 and its 200-day moving average is $521.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of -863.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

