Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Makes New Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.82.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,443,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,160. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

