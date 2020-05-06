Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,365,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,787,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

