Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,790 shares of company stock worth $7,249,053. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

