Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

