Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $8.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.81. 2,266,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

