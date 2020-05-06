Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 213 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. 7,538,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,369,498. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

