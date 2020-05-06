Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 225 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $117.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,461. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $186.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.