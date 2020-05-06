Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,640 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 343,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in General Electric by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in General Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,807,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,394,064. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.