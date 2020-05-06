Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 275 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 112,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,319,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.70. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

