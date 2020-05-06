Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 300 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 221,001 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,009,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after acquiring an additional 114,335 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000.

FHLC stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,530. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

