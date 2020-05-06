Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 420 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,676. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.69. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

