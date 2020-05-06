Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 588 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after buying an additional 138,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,495 shares of company stock worth $75,092,004. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.73 and a 200-day moving average of $486.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

