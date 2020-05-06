Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 72 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $10.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.30. 1,270,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

