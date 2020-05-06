Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 999 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,810,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after acquiring an additional 436,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after buying an additional 177,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,967. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

