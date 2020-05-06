Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Takes $611,000 Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,737. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $111.76.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

