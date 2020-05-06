Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,037. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.51. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.