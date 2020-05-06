Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Baxter International by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after buying an additional 433,693 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 157,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

BAX traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,588. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

