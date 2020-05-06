Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $85.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $72.57. 601,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,142. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,016 shares of company stock worth $20,388,250. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Black Knight by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

