Wells Fargo & Co Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $272.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $265.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,181. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in American Tower by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

