Welltower Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 248.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Shares of WELL traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.32. 3,520,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,641. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

