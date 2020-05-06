Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 57,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

