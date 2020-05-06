William Blair Lowers American International Group (NYSE:AIG) to Market Perform

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

AIG traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 8,940,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,078,339. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,371,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623,984 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 139,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

