Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,072. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

