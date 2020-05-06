Zacks Investment Research Downgrades QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) to Hold

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QTS. Raymond James downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

QTS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.94. 464,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -227.03 and a beta of 0.51.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,817 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 78,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

