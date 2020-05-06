Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) to Hold

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REKR. ValuEngine raised Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,411. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Northstar Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

