Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Hold

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ALLK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of ALLK traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $58.31. 207,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,392. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. Allakos has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

