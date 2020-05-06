Zacks Investment Research Lowers Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) to Hold

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Embotelladora Andina S.A. produces and distributes Coca-Cola products in Chile, Brazil and Argentina. Through subsidiaries, they also produce PET packaging, produce and distribute juices and mineral water, and process and distribute agricultural products, including canned fruits and tomato products. “

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of AKO.B traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $696.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.