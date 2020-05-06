Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) to “Buy”

ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOCY remained flat at $$11.44 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. ADOCIA/S has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

