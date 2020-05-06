ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $2.33 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 82% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $71,195.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003239 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 72.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00489759 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00108674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00062612 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

