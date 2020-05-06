Zen Protocol Market Cap Reaches $248,629.64 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $248,629.64 and approximately $938.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

