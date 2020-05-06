Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 676,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,098,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,846,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,194,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,803,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

