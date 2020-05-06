ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $52-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.03 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.58 EPS.

Shares of ZIX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 1,141,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $304.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%. The business had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.65.

In other news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

