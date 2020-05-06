ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.59 million.ZIX also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ZIX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ZIX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. 1,141,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,558. ZIX has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIX news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

