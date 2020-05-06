Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,152,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, reaching $131.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,089. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.