9,881 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Shares of PSX traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.91. 5,959,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,452. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

