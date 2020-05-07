AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.42. 17,037,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,682,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.