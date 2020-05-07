Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.88

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON ALAI traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 43 ($0.57). 190,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,775. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 83.17 ($1.09). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.98.
About Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund
