Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.88

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ALAI traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 43 ($0.57). 190,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,775. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 83.17 ($1.09). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.98.

About Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

