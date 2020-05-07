Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

