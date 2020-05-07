Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Provident Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,391,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 8.6% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $227,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Accenture by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.38. 1,465,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

