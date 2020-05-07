ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. ACCO Brands updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.05-0.07 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.05)-$0.07 EPS.

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

