ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. ACCO Brands updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.05-0.07 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.05)-$0.07 EPS.
Shares of ACCO opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
