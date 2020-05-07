Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,572 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.47. 12,746,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,128,799. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

