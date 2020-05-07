Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Up 6.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $72.87, 21,704,056 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 179% from the average session volume of 7,789,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,226,000 after acquiring an additional 210,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

