Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 207.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.52. 2,306,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,585. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.19. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

