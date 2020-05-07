Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Issues Earnings Results

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 243.93% and a negative return on equity of 86.31%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million.

Aduro BioTech stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

