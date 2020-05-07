Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,595.99% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKTS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

