Alley Co LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alley Co LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 319.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,081 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.7% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 850,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,374,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 991,693 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 114,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 134,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 7,198,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,322. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

