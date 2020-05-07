Alley Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Alley Co LLC grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 344.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,506 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

NYSE:MO traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,197,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,535. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.